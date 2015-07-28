Familiar artists debut newly formed group at Jacoby Arts Center’s Friday Nites Live
Mendoza has played jazz and pop in St. Louis for over 20 years, broadening even further the new trio’s already diverse repertoire.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The evening’s cabaret concert will also feature the delicious edible talent of State Street Market. Under the creative direction of new owners Glenn and Terri Beaubien, items served will include Italian Beef Sliders and Gazpacho Soup Cups with a Jumbo Shrimp Side Car.
Friday, August 21
“We are in the process of confirming a few more dates in September adding to this incredible line-up,” Scarborough added. “Please enjoy and stay tuned! Our series offers a wide variety of musical genres from a very diverse array of local talent so that no two Friday nights at Jacoby are ever alike.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10, and no reservation is required. Food and drink are available at an additional cost.
About the Jacoby Arts Center
The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.
Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization
The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
More like this:
Related Video: