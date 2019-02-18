GREENVILLE - The Greenville University Choir presents a concert First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, 3601 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. as part of its 92nd concert season.

The program includes selections from Latin America, Africa, Europe and North America.

The University choir will perform in central and south central Illinois and St. Louis as part of its spring tour. Other area concerts include:

Champaign, IL: Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, February 24

Greenville, IL: Greenville Free Methodist Church, March 9

St. Louis, MO: Second Presbyterian Church, March 10

Vandalia, IL: Unity Baptist Church, February 24

A concert tour to Mexico is planned for May 2019.

In recent years the Greenville University Choir has toured the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It has performed with the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble, and at conferences of the Illinois Music Educators and the Central Division of the American Choral Directors Association. Conductor Jeffrey S. Wilson has served as conductor of the choir since 1996.

For further details about the concert, call the First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville at (618) 656-4550 or visit http://fpcedw.org. For more information about the Greenville University Choir or Greenville University call the Music Department Office at (618) 664-6560 or visit www.greenville.edu.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

