JERSEYVILLE - Sixth grade Jersey Community Middle School student Fallin Green was recently recognized by her school as a Student of the Month for October. With her eye on a career in electrical engineering, Green stays plenty busy between multiple sports, groups, and more.

Green has been named a JCHS October Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Green is a multi-sport athlete, having played basketball and softball for one year for JCMS. Outside the school, she also plays soccer and volleyball, and also does Dance and Tumbling at DK Dance Productions.

In addition to her athletic involvement, Green has also been a member of the Blue Crew for two years, Student Council for two years, and the Youth Activation Committee for one year. In addition to her recognition as Student of the Month, she has also been a recipient of the Academic Achievement Award.

Outside of school, in addition to soccer, volleyball, and dance/tumbling, Green also attends the Parish School of Religion through the Jersey County Catholic Churches. She listed some of her free-time hobbies as “drawing, playing Madden,” and “singing.”

After her eventual graduation from JCHS, Green has a clear idea of where and what she wants to study.

“I want to go to Lewis and Clark Community College first,” she said. “Then, I will transfer to another school to get my degree in electrical engineering.”

Green concluded by saying: “I am so thankful for getting this award and for my parents for making me the person I am today.”

Congratulations to Green for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

