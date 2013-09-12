Fall is a wonderful time of year to travel and see new sights, so join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on two very fun and exciting trips.

The Quilt & Church Tour on Friday, October 18 will tour Calhoun County to see magnificent quilts and beautiful churches. The group will travel to four villages to see five churches, each with many quilts on display. A family-style lunch will be served at the historic Wittmond Hotel in Brussels. The tour will also include many sightings of the famous barn quilts throughout the day. The day will end with a stop at Tom Ringhausen Orchard & Market for the chance to pick-up some seasonal produce and treats, at your own expense. The cost is $45 per person and includes tour, lunch, gratuities and bus transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:15am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:00am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required

and the deadline is Friday, September 27.

The Historical Homes Tour on Thursday, November 7 will travel to the St. Louis to learn about the unique history behind some the most historical homes in the area, including the Chatillion-DeMenil Mansion, Oakland House and Hawken House. Lunch will be served at the conclusion of our tour at the Oakland House by the staff. The cost is $55 per person and includes tours, lunch, gratuities and bus transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:00am and will return at approximately 4:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 7:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, October 17.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. Comfortable shoes should be worn on both trips, since there will be a substantial amount of walking involved. To access the registration form, please go to www.jerseyville-il.us/parks.htm, click on "Registration Forms" and open "Day Trip Planner: September 2013-January 2014".

For more information, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

