Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 18.
The event will be held in The Commons, and there will be free soda, chips and pizza for attendees. The following institutions will be on site (*list may be subject to change):
|---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------|
| · Ashford University - Iowa | · Missouri Baptist University |
| · Barnes–Jewish College | · Missouri Western State University |
| o Goldfarb School of | · Murray State University |
| Nursing | · Quincy University |
| · Benedictine University at | · Robert Morris University |
| Springfield | · Rockford College |
| · Blackburn College | · Saint Louis University |
| · Blessing-Rieman College of | o *School for Professional |
| Nursing | Studies |
| · Eastern Illinois University | o *School of Social Work |
| · Greenville College | · Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College |
| · Illinois State University | · Southeast Missouri State University |
| · Iowa Wesleyan University | · Southern Illinois University |
| · Kendall College | Carbondale |
| · Lakeview College of Nursing | · Southern Illinois University |
| · Lincoln Christian University | Edwardsville |
| · Lincoln College - Normal | · Southern Illinois University Army |
| · Lindenwood University | ROTC |
| o Belleville Campus | o Edwardsville |
| · Lindenwood University | · St. Louis College of Pharmacy |
| o LCIE Program | · University of Illinois Springfield |
| o Belleville Campus | · University of Illinois |
| · Lindenwood University | Urbana-Champaign |
| o North County Campus | · University of Illinois Global |
| · MacMurray College | Campus |
| · Maryville University | · University of Missouri St. Louis |
| · McKendree University | · U.S Air Force |
| | · Webster University |
| | · Western Illinois University |
|---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------|
This event is sponsored by the Enrollment Center – Academic Advising. L&C Student Activities will provide food and refreshments. For more information about Transfer Day, please contact Tammy Childers at (618) 468-5101.
