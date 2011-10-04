Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 18.

The event will be held in The Commons, and there will be free soda, chips and pizza for attendees. The following institutions will be on site (*list may be subject to change):

|---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------|

| · Ashford University - Iowa | · Missouri Baptist University |

| · Barnes–Jewish College | · Missouri Western State University |

| o Goldfarb School of | · Murray State University |

| Nursing | · Quincy University |

| · Benedictine University at | · Robert Morris University |

| Springfield | · Rockford College |

| · Blackburn College | · Saint Louis University |

| · Blessing-Rieman College of | o *School for Professional |

| Nursing | Studies |

| · Eastern Illinois University | o *School of Social Work |

| · Greenville College | · Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College |

| · Illinois State University | · Southeast Missouri State University |

| · Iowa Wesleyan University | · Southern Illinois University |

| · Kendall College | Carbondale |

| · Lakeview College of Nursing | · Southern Illinois University |

| · Lincoln Christian University | Edwardsville |

| · Lincoln College - Normal | · Southern Illinois University Army |

| · Lindenwood University | ROTC |

| o Belleville Campus | o Edwardsville |

| · Lindenwood University | · St. Louis College of Pharmacy |

| o LCIE Program | · University of Illinois Springfield |

| o Belleville Campus | · University of Illinois |

| · Lindenwood University | Urbana-Champaign |

| o North County Campus | · University of Illinois Global |

| · MacMurray College | Campus |

| · Maryville University | · University of Missouri St. Louis |

| · McKendree University | · U.S Air Force |

| | · Webster University |

| | · Western Illinois University |

|---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------|

Article continues after sponsor message

This event is sponsored by the Enrollment Center – Academic Advising. L&C Student Activities will provide food and refreshments. For more information about Transfer Day, please contact Tammy Childers at (618) 468-5101.

More like this: