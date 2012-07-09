There is only a little time left to register your child for fall soccer with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are coed and will be divided by grades: 1/2, 3/4, 5/6 and 7/8 (if enough register). Practices will start in August and games will run from September through October. All games will be played at Dolan Park, typically on Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday mornings. Shin guards are required and plastic or rubber soccer cleats are recommended.

The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. There will be a FREE Coach & Player Skills Clinic on Saturday, July 14 from 9-11:15am at Dolan Park hosted by EliteFT. Parents interested in coaching are advised to attend the clinic.

Registration is $30/child and includes a game shirt. The department encourages you to register now because the deadline is Friday, July 20, 2012!

For more information, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

