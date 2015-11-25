The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus is offering a free monthly health & wellness seminar for both members and non-members. On Monday, November 30th, from 9:00am – 10:00am, the general public is invited to attend an informational seminar at Senior Services Plus.

The topic of the seminar will be “Fall Prevention and Balance for Older Adults”. The information is free and open to anyone who may be dealing with gait or balance issues.

Phoenix Physical Therapy’s goal is to provide easy access to professional staff for individual hands-on care for physical therapy and personal training.

The locally based company recently created a program for mature adults to help individuals receive beyond the typical standard of care.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, contact Wellness Center Coordinator Lucas Hale at 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or email lhale@seniorservicesplus.org.

