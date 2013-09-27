Alton Little Theater actors are having some real fun producing THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - often called the best psychological thriller ever written and a "literary ghost story". The play has become a favorite choice for those who liked to be scared (a little bit) and was adapted from the famous 1959 novel by American writer of classics, Shirley Jackson. The novel was chosen as a National Book Award finalist and the story was then "reinvented" into film and stage versions. The theater produced the play previously in 1974 but director Kevin Frakes re-discovered the play (with a little help from his wife, Anne) and thought it would make a great fall production - especially around Halloween time. Frakes has embraced the concept that "the mind can always imagine more than we ever see" and he was fascinated by the idea that the "house" becomes an additional character in the play.

The story is simple. On search of scientific proof of paranormal activity, a professor invites guests with a history of spiritual phenomenon to spend the summer in a haunted mansion. Frakes has enlisted an ensemble of actors for the production: Eleanor Vance - debuting actress, Melissa Schupbach; Mrs. Dudley - Pat Kulish; Theodora - Tanya Fox; Dr. Montague - Mark Bacus; Luke

Sanderson - Spencer Bacus; Mrs. Montague - Audra Ray; Arthur Parker- Lief Anderson. Frakes assures that the acting in the production will invite the audience to question reality and enjoy a production that does NOT rely on gore or movie effects to produce racing hearts. The production is NOT recommended for youths under the age of 12 due to the psychological content of the story; however, Frakes is convinced that patrons will enjoy spending two hours in a "slightly different world"!

The theater is hosting a special performance of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE on Thursday, October 31st (pre-show party from 6-7pm). "Eight Witches Brewing Up Some Magic" will present a full Appetizer Buffet (with wicked libations) in the Dorothy Colonius foyer. The Alton Symphony Orchestra will be providing some "haunting" music while guests mingle and show off their Halloween costumes (optional). All guests who DO come in costume will receive a discount coupon for a future ALT production AND EIGHT Complimentary Tickets will be awarded to "best" costume. The Party was designed to make the whole run of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE a little more "fun" says ALT's PR Director, Lee Cox - and to make sure that the hard-working cast has a great audience to share their work with on Halloween night. Theater-lovers can make reservations for the special Halloween performance on the Reservation line (462-6562). Tickets for October 31st are $20 (which includes the performance - so Season Ticket Holders are only paying an additional $5 for the party). (Wine and Beer can be purchased separately during the party and every evening during the run of the play). THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE runs October 24th through November 3rd, with eight performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinee performances at 2pm.(Regular Admission Tickets are $15 with student tickets $8 [high school and college]).

Interviews with the director, Kevin Frakes, and photo opportunities can be arranged by calling 407-2447. The Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River will be providing some "interesting looking" ushers for the production and guests will enjoy the transformation of the foyer into a "spookier place" with the

help of Linda Patton's family.

