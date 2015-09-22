"Fall" into mushrooms Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Instruction for safe autumn mushroom hunting offered at The Nature Institute Many questions surround the tricks of wild mushroom hunting. For example, which wild mushrooms are edible and harmless, or what recipes will bring out the best flavor? All of these questions will be answered by The Nature Institute on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.



Learn which mushrooms are edible and how to make them into tasty meals from TNI's education director Patti Brown and TNI board member Dr. Pat Dailey. Start out with a presentation, then join them on a hike to ID mushrooms*. After the hike, guests will head back to the lodge to taste test some wonderful recipes!



Admission is $25 per person which includes the identification hike and mushroom fry. There are only 30 spots available for this event and pre-registration is required. Please register for your spot before October 3 by calling (618) 466-9930 or by emailing info@TheNatureInstitute.org.