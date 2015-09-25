Fall into Lewis and Clark musical offerings this October Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department has several upcoming concerts in October, including Brown Bag events, the Fall Choral Concert and more. Article continues after sponsor message October’s music offerings begin with a Brown Bag event entitled “Music and Art in the Baroque Period” at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Ringhausen Music Building. The event features samplings of J.S. Bach’s keyboard music played by L&C music faculty members Pauline Stillwell and Barbara Kramer, and examples of Baroque era art influences presented by Ann Davidson, former L&C Art coordinator. The event is free and open to the public. As with all Brown Bag events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches. Other music events in October will include: Fall Choral Concert – “Treats and Tricks” will begin at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The concert will feature the L&C Choral Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s Choir. It is free and open to the public. “Music of the Dance” – An Alton Symphony Orchestra concert will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. ASO celebrates its 71st season with this concert that features the most loved works of Ravel, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and more. Featured soloists and dancers will interpret the works to make them come to life. Adult tickets are $10 and seniors (62+) are $5. The concert is free for children through 12th grade and students, faculty and staff of L&C. Visit altonsymphony.org for more information. “Scare Your Brass Off” – This free Brown Bag concert by the Bi-State Brass Quintet will feature L&C faculty member David Drillinger, Wil Adams, Matt Geary, Dick Rogers and Kelley Kesterson at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Ringhausen Music Building. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunches. “A Slavic Celebration: Violin and Piano Music of Eastern Europe” – This free Brown Bag concert will feature the works of Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, Elsner, Rachmaninov and more performed by L&C faculty members Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski on violin and Teresa Crane on piano. The event is free and open to the public at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the Ringhausen Music Building. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunches. The Brad Myrick Band and Tim Fischer – This free concert at 7 p.m., Oct. 28, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel will offer an international, cross-cultural musical experience as L&C faculty member and guitarist Tim Fischer joins the Brad Myrick Band and two Italian musicians, Nicola Cipriani and Samuele Rossin, as well as a St. Louis-based rhythm section. Beverages and cash bar available. For more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip