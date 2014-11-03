GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department has several upcoming concerts in November, including holiday concerts, Brown Bag Salons and student recitals. November’s music offerings will begin with a Brown Bag Event entitled “PianoVariations” at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Ringhausen Music Building. As with all Brown Bag Events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

Other music events this month will include:

• Music Preparatory Showcase Recital – The recital will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7,

in the Ringhausen Music Building. The recital will feature music from young students

who are taking music lessons at L&C from various music instructors. It is free and

open to the public.

• We Salute You - A Musical Tribute to Veterans – A concert in honor of veterans will

be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann

Whitney Olin Theatre. This musical tribute to veterans and current members of the

Armed Forces is being presented by L&C Veterans Services, Southwestern Illinois

Living Veterans Group and the L&C Music Department.

• MusiCollaboration Project – This collaborative concert will take place at noon

Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the Ringhausen Music Building. This Brown Bag Event will

feature L&C students who will be preforming original compositions they have written.

Article continues after sponsor message

• UMSL Piano Concert – The concert will feature the piano students of Alla

Voskoboynikova from the University of Missouri, St. Louis at 10:30 a.m. Thursday,

Nov. 13, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Contact: Ariel Weinman

aweinman@lc.edu

• An Evening of Ensembles – Several ensembles will entertain guests at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, in the Ringhausen Music Building. This concert will feature the L&C Guitar, Percussion, Piano and Wind Ensembles.

• Off the Shoulder – Listen to classic music of Off the Shoulder during this Brown Bag

Event at noon Wednesday, Nov. 19, in the Ringhausen Music Building. The

performance will feature Randy Banks, Christine Banda Banks, Gigi Darr and Sharon

Spence Korn. The unique instrumentation will blend together a mix of contemporary

pop and timeless rock standards.

• Jazz on a Fall Evening – Enjoy performances by the L&C Jazz Band and Alton High

School Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, in the Trimpe ATC.

• Limited Edition Holiday Concert – Jump start this Christmas season with the

Limited Edition Holiday Concert “Christmas Classics” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30,

at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. The Limited Edition Holiday

Concert is sponsored by the Hayner Public Library District Recital Series.

For more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: