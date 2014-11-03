Fall into Lewis and Clark Musical Offerings this November
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department has several upcoming concerts in November, including holiday concerts, Brown Bag Salons and student recitals. November’s music offerings will begin with a Brown Bag Event entitled “PianoVariations” at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Ringhausen Music Building. As with all Brown Bag Events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.
Other music events this month will include:
• Music Preparatory Showcase Recital – The recital will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7,
in the Ringhausen Music Building. The recital will feature music from young students
who are taking music lessons at L&C from various music instructors. It is free and
open to the public.
• We Salute You - A Musical Tribute to Veterans – A concert in honor of veterans will
be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann
Whitney Olin Theatre. This musical tribute to veterans and current members of the
Armed Forces is being presented by L&C Veterans Services, Southwestern Illinois
Living Veterans Group and the L&C Music Department.
• MusiCollaboration Project – This collaborative concert will take place at noon
Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the Ringhausen Music Building. This Brown Bag Event will
feature L&C students who will be preforming original compositions they have written.
• UMSL Piano Concert – The concert will feature the piano students of Alla
Voskoboynikova from the University of Missouri, St. Louis at 10:30 a.m. Thursday,
Nov. 13, in the Ringhausen Music Building.
Contact: Ariel Weinman
aweinman@lc.edu
• An Evening of Ensembles – Several ensembles will entertain guests at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, in the Ringhausen Music Building. This concert will feature the L&C Guitar, Percussion, Piano and Wind Ensembles.
• Off the Shoulder – Listen to classic music of Off the Shoulder during this Brown Bag
Event at noon Wednesday, Nov. 19, in the Ringhausen Music Building. The
performance will feature Randy Banks, Christine Banda Banks, Gigi Darr and Sharon
Spence Korn. The unique instrumentation will blend together a mix of contemporary
pop and timeless rock standards.
• Jazz on a Fall Evening – Enjoy performances by the L&C Jazz Band and Alton High
School Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, in the Trimpe ATC.
• Limited Edition Holiday Concert – Jump start this Christmas season with the
Limited Edition Holiday Concert “Christmas Classics” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30,
at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. The Limited Edition Holiday
Concert is sponsored by the Hayner Public Library District Recital Series.
For more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.
