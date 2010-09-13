“Fall Fun” will be the buzz word at the Fall Festival Celebration hosted by Castelli’s Restaurant at 255 and benefiting the Fosterburg Fire Protection District. This event will be held October 2nd, 2010 from 10:00am until 4:00pm outdoors at Castelli’s Restaurant.

In celebration of Fall, Castelli’s Restaurant will be inviting the public to a fun-filled day of fall related activities at the restaurant on Saturday October 2nd. The community is invited to take part in all the festivities, which will include local businesses showcasing their products, beer, wine, food live music, a chili cook-off, and plenty of children’s activities.

The Fosterburg Fire Protection District will also be involved in the festivities. They will have a fully equipped fire truck for a great photo opportunity, they will be barbequing, and they will also have a member of their department to teach kids about fire safety and prevention. They will be holding a class for kids at 11:00am 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm.

“We want to bring education and excitement to the community about the impact of local business. Also, we would like to honor the volunteer fire fighters of the Fosterburg Fire Protection District for providing the community with a valuable service.” –said Jamie Williams of Castelli’s Restaurant. In an effort to become more involved in the good of our community, we are very excited to have the surrounding communities support us.

The Fall Festival will take place from 10:00am until 4:00pm, Saturday October 2nd. outdoors at Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, located at 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton IL 62002. Admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 are free. For more information call Jamie at (618) 462-4620 or visit their website at www.castellis255.com .

