First Baptist Church, 201 N Moreland Road, Bethalto (377-6472) will host their Annual Fall Festival on Sunday, September 22nd from 3-6pm. It is a free fun filled day for the whole family. We will have inflatables, face painting, crafts and games for the kids, a cake walk and car show for the adults as well as lots of free food and other activities. We will end the day with a concert by Nevr2L8. This event is free and open to the public.