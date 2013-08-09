Fall Fest is upon us once again, and just like the fields that surround us, a new crop is ready for the harvest. The Bunker Hill Chamber of Commerce New Fall Fest Committee is working hard to bring new attractions and more variety to the Saturday, September 14 event.

The one-day event will be held on Hwy 159 and Warren Street in downtown Bunker Hill. The event kicks off at 10am and runs till 11pm. New offerings include: a Kids Corner, Chili Cook Off, Chain Saw Demonstration, Tractor Display and Pinups Beer Tent. Oldies, but goodies include the Car Show, Little Miss and Master competition, Talent Show and the ever famous Burn Out Contest. Borderline, who recently performed at Fair St. Louis will take the stage at 6pm to rock the night away.

Come celebrate the fruits of our labor. Bunker Hill welcomes you. Vendor spots are still available and entries are still being accepted for all competitions. For more information contact Jessica Turney at

jessica@turneyservices.com or 618-420-0681.

