Fall Fest at Enjoy Church Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Bonfire season is here! FlashPoint is hosting their annual FALL FEST on Friday, October 18th at 7:00 pm. Open to all middle school and high school students, you'll get your pick of some great food, games, door prizes, and of course, a raging bonfire! Admission is just $2.00, so bring your friends and come kick off fall with FlashPoint! Friday, October 18th, 2013

FlashPoint Youth Center

3303 Homer M. Adams Pkwy

Alton, IL 62002

7:00 pm

Admission $2.00



Enjoy Church exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoy Church to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church. Enjoy Church is a God-First church that embodies an Accepting Atmosphere with Relevant Environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.