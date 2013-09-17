Fall Fest at Enjoy Church
Bonfire season is here! FlashPoint is hosting their annual FALL FEST on Friday, October 18th at 7:00 pm. Open to all middle school and high school students, you'll get your pick of some great food, games, door prizes, and of course, a raging bonfire! Admission is just $2.00, so bring your friends and come kick off fall with FlashPoint!
Friday, October 18th, 2013
FlashPoint Youth Center
3303 Homer M. Adams Pkwy
Alton, IL 62002
7:00 pm
Admission $2.00
About Enjoy Church
Enjoy Church exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoy Church to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church. Enjoy Church is a God-First church that embodies an Accepting Atmosphere with Relevant Environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.
