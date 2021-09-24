O’FALLON — HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy announce additional dates for a new program to support current runners and those wishing to start on how to run safely and improve performance.

The Injury-Free Running Clinic is available at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy clinic, located at 209 Rec Plex Drive in O’Fallon. Led by HSHS Medical Group family physician Dr. David Bereda and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s physical therapist Kristen Busch, DPT, the program’s goal is to support and educate runners on injury prevention and performance enhancements through a personalized plan. Additional community partners of the program include Toolen’s Running Start and the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Upcoming dates are Oct. 27, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15. Each small group session is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s outpatient office at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The clinic is FREE and open to the public. Visit https://www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Community/Injury-Free-Running-Clinic-(1) for more information and to register or call 618-624-3668.

“Running injuries are often caused by poor body mechanics, muscle overuse or even wearing the wrong type or mis-sized shoes,” Dr. Bereda said. “With our trained specialists, we can adjust and improve performance for all levels of runners – from beginners to experts – safely with a comprehensive examination and one-on-one support.”

The program features:

A demonstration of proper running form

Instruction on dynamic stretching and cadence count

A video gait analysis

Shoe fitting by Toolen’s Running Start

Discussion on common running injuries

Question and answer session with a physician and physical therapist

“This program has already helped people of varying ages get the most out of running and achieve their specific health goals,” Busch said. “Whether you are recovering from a past injury, getting back into running, or hoping to reach the next level of performance, our personalized approach can be a real benefit to you.”

The program is designed to improve flexibility, strength, and general fitness level with an overall treatment and exercise plan to increase running mileage and speed safely to avoid future injuries.

About our team: Dr. Bereda ran on the cross-country team at the University of Dayton and for Air Mobility Command and Air Force Command Marathon teams. He has competed in five marathons, including the Boston marathon, and enjoys training runs and participating in local 5Ks pushing his kids in the double jogger.

Busch ran for Bradley University where she received her Doctor of Physical Therapy.

