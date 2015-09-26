GODFREY - Corn lovers and all of those looking to have a family friendly good time this weekend all headed out to the annual Fall Corn Festival.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday, visitors were welcomed to enjoy several vendors and activities in the beautiful Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. While the festivities were underway, the attendees were invited to try their hand at navigating through The Great Godfrey Corn Maze located right inside the park.

“It’s really busy and fantastic," Director of Parks and Recreation Kimberly Caughran said, “It’s really beautiful today and we have had a great crowd of people so far.”

The Village of Godfrey had coordinated several vendors and bounce houses to entertain their guests for quite a long time.

Beverly Farms Equestrian Center offered free pony rides to children of all ages.

Jeff Rains, Program Director at the Equestrian Center, was on hand to help out with the pony rides.

“Seeing the kids smile is the best part about it,” Rains said.

Beverly Farms Equestrian Center also offers community lessons for people with intellectual disabilities as well as their residents in their homes.

“We offer birthday parties, special events, off-site events,” he said, “We also have our Special Olympic team too for community riders as well as resident riders.”

Numerous corn-themed activities fill up the time allotted for the event. A Corn on the Cob Eating Contest, a “Shuck Off,” and a Corn Cook-Off were all available for participants to enter.

A small pageant that selects Little Miss and Mister Maze was also scheduled to take place, crowning the cutest and most “a-mazing” boy and girl at the festival.

“I hope everyone can come and enjoy this park and all of the activities we have for them,” Caughran said.

Although the festival ends at 5 p.m., guests are welcome to attend The Great Godfrey Corn Maze until 10 p.m.

