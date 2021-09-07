ALTON – Alton’s Fall City-Wide Litter Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, September 11th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut, and directions to areas that are in need of cleaning. Registration stations are open from 8 am-12 pm and located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle St., and in Hunterstown at Hellrung Park at 7th and Central Ave.

At 9:00 a.m., groups are departing in Upper Alton from Lovett’s Soul Food, located at 2512 College Ave., and North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, located at 2530 State St. Alternatively, volunteers can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash & recycle bins.

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Pride, Incorporated, which would like to thank the following groups for adopting areas: Alton Main Street, 100 Black Men of Alton, A Precious Organization, Alton Fire Department, Alton High School FCCLA, Ardent Mills, Arrow Signs, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Brown St. Baptist Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Club Paws, CNB Bank & Trust, Dunbar Lodge #97, East End Improvement Assoc., Girl Scouts, Girls Learning & Developing, Greater Alton Community Development Corporation, Illinois Natural History Survey, Jacoby Arts Center, Junior League of Greater Alton, Kids Growing Kindness, Kiwanis Club of Alton-Godfrey, Knights of Columbus #460, Latitude Collaborative, Lewis & Clark Community College Office of Sustainability, Lifehouse Church, Marquette Catholic High School, Middletown Neighbors, Minority Excellence, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, PACUP, Republic Services, River of Life Family Church, Rotary of the Riverbend, ROTC, Sierra Club, SNIP Alliance, Upper Alton Association, Upper Alton Baptist Church, Wild Trak Cycling Club, and YouthBuild AmeriCorps. “Litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while making our area attractive to visitors. To make this fall cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are making an appeal to youth groups, service organizations, business associations, and other similar groups to adopt sections of the main thoroughfares in town and clean them up during this event and beyond if they are so inclined," said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact Pride Inc. at pride@prideincorporated.org. For full details of Pride Incorporated’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities, and more, please visit www.prideincorporated.org or www.facebook.com/prideincorporated

