Godfrey, Ill. – The newly renovated Ann Whitney Olin Theatre will be the setting for Lewis and Clark Community College’s fall choral concert, “Hearth and Light and Things That Go Bump in the Night” this Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The L&C Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the Riverbend Children’s Chorus will perform that evening.

The Concert Choir will begin with selections reminiscent of hearth and home, including Sheldon Curry’s arrangement of “Down to the River to Pray,” Eleanor Daley’s “The Bridge Builder” and a Rollo Dilworth arrangement of “Shenandoah.”.

Selections of “comfort and light” will include Mark Hayes’ “Steady My Trembulin’ Soul” featuring singers Jackie Pohlman, John Langer, Barry Patridge, Andy Weiler and Nick Yates. Also included will be another Rollo Dilworth favorite, “Jordan’s Angels,” Emerson’s “Dream a Dream” and the

Shaker hymn, “How Can I Keep from Singing.”

The Riverbend Children’s Chorus, under the direction of Barbara McHugh, will present “There’s a Song in Me,” “The Kid with the Surprising Sneeze” and a traditional spiritual, “Dry Bones.”



“Since our concert is Halloween weekend, I decided to end it with some spooky favorites,” said director Susan Parton Stanard. “Limited Edition will set the mood with ’The Ballad of Sweeney Todd‘ from the Broadway hit musical, ’Sweeney Todd.’”

This concert is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other music department programs, call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

