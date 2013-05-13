Registration has passed, but it’s not too late to get involved in FAITHFit, fitness classes for women. FAITHFit helps women tap into God’s power to find abundance in total health. All classes will be held at First Baptist Maryville.

FAITHFit will start offering drop-­in opportunities for all classes 5/14 - 6/27. For those who have never been a "drop-­?in" before and are not registered for the current session, please visit faithfit.fbmaryville.org to register online or to print out the required paperwork. Paperwork is also available to pick up in the church office, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. -­ 5 p.m.

Current Classes Being Offered:

Tuesdays

5 - 5:45 p.m: CardioSampler

6 – 6:55 p.m: CardioStep Intermediate

7 – 7:55 p.m: ZUMBA FITNESS® A

Thursdays

5 – 5:55 p.m: ZUMBA FITNESS® B

6 – 6:55 p.m: CardioStep Beginner

6 – 6:55 p.m: Strength Training

7 – 7:55 p.m: Stretch & Strengthen (Similar to Yoga)



For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221)

or visit faithfit.fbmaryville.org.

