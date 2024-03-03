GODFREY - Faith Lutheran Church has unveiled five new window designs.

The windows depict scenes from Jesus Christ’s life, including His birth and crucifixion. Pastor Timothy Appel explained that the new windows aim to enhance the church while also sharing the story of Christianity.

“We added those to add beauty to the sanctuary, to teach the Christian faith to those who enter and those who can see it from the outside,” Appel said. “It certainly beautifies our sanctuary and helps us all to confess the Christian faith that we believe.”

Each window represents a moment in Jesus’s life, starting with His birth and baptism and ending with His death, resurrection and ascension. Appel said the church has been planning the design since last October. They worked with Ad Crucem, a Christian window art company, to design and print the art, and Print Media Corporation installed the windows in time for the services last weekend.

The congregation was “very excited” to see the finished design, Appel said. He added that many people viewed the windows during the Saturday evening service as the sun set, which was “brilliant” and “just very beautiful to see.”

“Having the windows there are a part of who we are at Faith Lutheran Church,” he said. “We are here in Godfrey and Alton to proclaim Jesus Christ, who has been born, was crucified, raised, for us and for our salvation. And so those windows are a part of that mission that we have in this community to share that good news with all people that all would believe in Jesus Christ for salvation.”

The church’s worship times are 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Sundays, followed by Bible study and Sunday school. For more information about Faith Lutheran Church, visit their official website at FLCGodfrey.org.

