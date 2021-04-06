

GODFREY – The Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy is offering high school juniors and seniors a unique opportunity to learn what it’s like working for the FBI.

The cost-free academy is set for June 22-23 at Lewis and Clark Community College. The Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division will conduct this interactive learning experience for students living in the L&C District.

Students will learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and a variety of professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and solving cases.

“This is an incredible opportunity for students to gain insight into the FBI directly from FBI agents,” said L&C Criminal Justice Associate Professor Tricia Martin. “We encourage all L&C District juniors and seniors with leadership capabilities and interested in a future career in the FBI or law enforcement to apply.”

Participants will receive hands-on, interactive training on their way to understanding the mission of the FBI, as well as its criminal, cyber threat, terrorism and administrative functions.

After completing the academy, students will be more aware of the challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their region and be prepared to mentor their peers.

“The FAIT Academy is an outstanding opportunity to learn about the FBI and get an inside look at what we do on a daily basis, not to mention being introduced to potential careers,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox. “We are, for the third year, inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply to participate in this eye-opening experience, which will increase your awareness about the FBI, our priorities, and activities or our Special Agents and professional staff.”

Space is limited, so those interested must apply by April 23, 2021.

To apply, visit www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/springfield/community-outreach and find the section Future Agents in Training – Teen Academy. Additional information is available at www.lc.edu/FAITacademy.

Anyone with questions can contact FBI Community Outreach Specialist

Brad Ware at (217) 757-3542 or wbware@fbi.gov, or Martin at (618) 468-4520 or trimartin@lc.edu.

