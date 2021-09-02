FAIRMONT - The Board of Directors of Fairmont Village Credit Union of Fairmont, IL have entered into a merger agreement with GCS Credit Union, which serves eighteen counties in Illinois and has an 80- year history in the community.

Approval of the merger was granted by the credit union’s regulatory agencies, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, and the National Credit Union Administration.

Keith Burton, President and CEO of GCS Credit Union, stated “FVCU has served Fairmont City since 1937 and we are honored to be chosen to continue financial services to their membership. GCS Credit Union shares the same philosophy of ‘people helping people’ that has made us successful for over 80 years.”

Fairmont Village Credit Union is a non-for-profit community-based financial institution established originally to serve CSX Transportation or Amtrak employees in Fairmont City. In addition to serving the hard-working railroad employees, anyone who lives or works in Fairmont City was able to become a credit union member.

“The merger will bring added benefits to members of both credit unions. We will continue to serve Fairmont City at the previous FVCU branch located on Cookson Road,” Burton remarked.

GCS Credit Union is community-powered banking: big enough to provide convenience, small enough to offer our neighbors’ customized financial services that meet your ever-changing, 21st Century needs. To find out more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

