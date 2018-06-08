SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. David Torres, of Fairmont City, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard May 24, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Torres enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Torres will be assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment.

Torres is a 2017 graduate of Collinsville High School, Collinsville, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Torres will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Staff Sgt. John Underwood of Company M, congratulated Torres and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

