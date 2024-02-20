JERSEYVILLE - Several criminal charges including failure to register as a sex offender, resisting officers, retail theft, and more have been filed in Jersey County against several area individuals, according to recently released county court filings.

Kyle D. Carter, 35, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender on Feb. 14, 2024. According to court documents, Carter failed to register with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department within three days after establishing a residence in Jersey County, as mandated by the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

Carter faces a Class 3 felony and a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to a copy of his arrest warrant, Carter is to be held without pretrial release conditions in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until his initial appearance in court.

Krisica L. Hancock, 35, of Wood River, faces two total charges including a Class 3 felony for attempted escape of a felon from a peace officer and a misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. Both charges were filed against her on Jan. 21, 2024.

Hancock was allegedly in the lawful custody of a peace officer due to her outstanding warrants from Bond and Madison Counties when she proceeded to “walk away from the scene of custody” and entered a nearby residence, “having to be physically restrained” to prevent her escape, according to court documents.

A copy of Hancock’s arrest warrant called for her to be held without pretrial release conditions in the Jersey County Sheriff’s custody until her initial court appearance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donna L. Lagergren, 61, of Jacksonville, Ill., was charged on Feb. 3, 2024 with retail theft under $300 after reportedly stealing “various clothing items and grocery items” with a total value under $300 from the Walmart located at 1316 S. State St. in Jerseyville. Lagergren faces a Class 4 felony for the retail theft charge and was issued a summons to appear in court.

Joseph L. Miller, 27, of Brighton, faces a Class 3 felony for allegedly committing aggravated unlawful restraint on Feb. 6, 2024. Miller reportedly prevented the victim from leaving their residence in Brighton while he was armed with a knife, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant for Miller was filed on Feb. 13, 2024 ordering him to be held without pretrial release conditions in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until his initial appearance in court.

Jon D. Watson, 52, of Godfrey, was charged with one count each of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony, and driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Court documents allege that on Jan. 21, 2024, Watson was stopped by a police officer while driving east on State Highway 100 in Jerseyville. After the officer told Watson to remain in his vehicle, he reportedly “left his vehicle and concealed himself in his residence,” resulting in the obstructing justice charge.

According to a warrant issued for Watson’s arrest, he was to be held without pretrial release conditions in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: