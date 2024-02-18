EDWARDSVILLE - One individual from Granite City has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, while another individual from Granite City was charged in a separate case with fleeing/attempting to elude an officer.

Boyd D. Keelin, 45, of Granite City, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender on Feb. 1, 2024. According to court documents, Keelin failed to register as a sex offender with the sheriff of the county in which he resides or is temporarily domiciled for three or more days - in this case, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who presented the case.

Keelin faces a Class 3 felony, and according to court documents, has been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Roberto R. Cortez, 29, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer as well as driving while his license was revoked.

According to court documents, Cortzes “knowingly failed to obey and attempted to flee and elude” a police officer giving him a visual or audible signal to stop his vehicle, which he was allegedly driving at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit at the time. Cortez was additionally charged for driving a Chevrolet S10 on I-255 in Collinsville while his license had been revoked or suspended.

Cortez was charged with a Class 4 felony for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a revoked license. His case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

