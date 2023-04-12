EDWARDSVILLE - Both Will and Charlie Fahnestock combined for four hits and four RBIs, while Broc Brown fanned eight on the mound as Marquette Catholic won its Gateway Metro Conference baseball game over Metro-East Lutheran 11-5 Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther Field.

The Explorers rallied from a 5-3 deficit to score eight unanswered run in the final two innings to take the win.

Marquette led off the game with a run in the first, but the Knights scored three times in the home half to go ahead 3-1, with the Explorers scoring single runs in the third and fourth to tie the game. Metro-East scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, but Marquette scored three runs in the sixth, then added on five more in the seventh to take the win.

Will Fahnestock led the Explorers with two hits and three RBIs, while Charlie Fahnestock and Hayden Garner both had two hits and each drove in a run, Karson Morrissey and Skyler Schuster both had a hit and RBI, Shaun Ferguson, Hayden Sherman and Tyler Roth all had a hit apiece and Andrew Bober also brought in a run.

Article continues after sponsor message

J.D. Hutton had a hit and two RBIs to lead Metro-East, while Sammy Huber and Abe Oberhauser had the other hits on the day.

Brown struck out eight on the mound, with Jack Spain fanning three for Marquette, while Drake Luebbert struck out four for Metro-East and Hutton fanned two.

The Explorers are now 10-4 and next play at home at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park against Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday,, then host the Knights in the return game Thursday, both starting at 4:30 p.m., then host Collinsville on Saturday at 12 noon.

The Knights are now 0-7 and after the return game at Marquette, host Springfield Lutheran in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 10 a.m., then play in a home-and-home against Maryville Christian, with the first game at home and the second at Maryville, both starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: