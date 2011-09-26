Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty Art Exhibit will open in Reid Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 6 with a reception from noon to 2 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

Paintings, prints, photographs, drawings, ceramics, sculpture and mixed media works will be on display in the exhibit, which runs through Dec. 15. The exhibit will be open during library hours Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Participating artists are faculty members who exhibit their work in galleries locally, regionally or nationally and include Joe McFarlane, associate professor of art, Steve Campbell, associate

professor/coordinator of computer graphics/web technology, and adjunct instructors Jason Bly, Chris Brennan, Jessica Forys-Cameron, Craig Hoffmann, Angela Hung, Hwang Kim, Amanda Mathenia, Bryce Robinson, Don Scott, Jeff Vaughn and Yevonn Wilson-Ramsey.

For more information, please contact the Art Department at (618) 468-4657 or adavidso@lc.edu.

