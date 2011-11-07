Small business owners from around the county gathered November 3 at Pleasant Hill Village in Girard for the first Facebook Business Page How to: sponsored by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, Pleasant Hill Village and the Virden/Girard Chambers of Commerce.

“We have seen a real need to assist Macoupin County small businesses with their online presence,” said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. “MEDP will continue to partner to bring educational opportunities in 2012.”

The free seminar focused on Facebook business pages; how to create, monitor, link and advertise. Lydia Reid of Reid’s Service in Gillespie won a free one-hour Facebook consultation with featured speaker Louise Jett.

"I really enjoy helping business owners and individuals seize the opportunities social media offers," Jett said. "This Facebook Seminar was an awesome chance to share what I've discovered while building Pleasant Hill Village's business page. I hope those who attended can use what they learned during our seminar to promote their businesses and build an online community of costumers."

If you would like to receive information on upcoming educational workshops please sign-up at macoupinpartners.com; calendar of events section on the homepage.

