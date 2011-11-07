Small business owners from around the county gathered November 3 at Pleasant Hill Village in Girard for the first Facebook Business Page How to: sponsored by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, Pleasant Hill Village and the Virden/Girard Chambers of Commerce.

“We have seen a real need to assist Macoupin County small businesses with their online presence,” said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. “MEDP will continue to partner to bring educational opportunities in 2012.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The free seminar focused on Facebook business pages; how to create, monitor, link and advertise. Lydia Reid of Reid’s Service in Gillespie won a free one-hour Facebook consultation with featured speaker Louise Jett.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I really enjoy helping business owners and individuals seize the opportunities social media offers," Jett said. "This Facebook Seminar was an awesome chance to share what I've discovered while building Pleasant Hill Village's business page. I hope those who attended can use what they learned during our seminar to promote their businesses and build an online community of costumers."

If you would like to receive information on upcoming educational workshops please sign-up at macoupinpartners.com; calendar of events section on the homepage.

Louise Jett, Marketing Director for Pleasant Hill Village, walks participants through starting a Facebook page.Donna Boatman and Debbie Zilm of Carlinville, Ron and Lydia Reid, Kimberly Graves, Dona Rauzi of Gillespie and Dr. Todd Austin of Virden get front row seats for Thursday’s workshop.Andi Brown and Mary Lou Griffith of Modesto eager to learn what Facebook can do for their businesses and organizations.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Calhoun Sheriff's Office Makes Residential Burglary Arrests After Long Investigation

Sep 19, 2023 - Madison County and Leadership Council Are Partnering To Host Small Business Seminar On Nov. 1  

Sep 25, 2023 - Macoupin County Democrat Party to Host Unity Dinner

Sep 25, 2023 - GCHS Hosting Financial Aid 101 Seminar On Sept. 27

Mar 2, 2023 - Sheriff's Office Says Woman Exceeded Speeds Of 100 MPH In Chase, Now Faces Multiple Charges

 