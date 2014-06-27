The last of 10 defendants has been charged this week after Alton Police Department Detectives closed 16 open cases from a tip received on the Alton Police Department Facebook page.

Of the 16 cases, Detectives were able to recover property from seven of the incidents. Three of the cases that were solved had not even been reported by the victims.

Seven juveniles and three adults were charged as a result of this tip. The adults were charged as listed below:

Jordan M. Flowers – 22 year old male of Alton, Illinois

– 22 year old male of Alton, Illinois One Count Possession of Stolen Firearm and One Count Possession of Weapon by Felon



bond $75,000 – Arrested 06/05/2014 – Currently in custody at Madison County Jail

Keithsaun E.R. Lytle – 18 year old male of Wood River, Illinois

– 18 year old male of Wood River, Illinois One Count of Felony Theft



bond $30,000 - NOT in custody

Yonzae X. Reed – 18 year old female of Alton, Illinois

– 18 year old female of Alton, Illinois Two Counts of Felony Theft



bond $50,000 - NOT in custody

Pictured: Keithsaun E.R. Lytle, left, and Jordan M. Flowers, right

The Alton Police encourage anyone with information about a crime to report the information as quickly as possible.

Alton Police Department Chief of Detectives, Lieutenant Scott Golike praised the citizen that came forward by saying, “These kinds of tips often have good results, but this one was particularly productive. This citizen, by taking a couple minutes out of his or her day, gave us information that was instrumental in clearing a large number of car burglaries, thefts and other related cases. The lead provided caused a single burglary investigation to snowball into numerous cases cleared, evidence recovered and multiple suspects arrested. The information the citizen provided was relatively small but the impact, felt throughout several Alton neighborhoods, was big. The APD is always appreciative when citizens get involved.

