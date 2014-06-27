Facebook Tip Leads to the Closure of 16 Open Cases
The last of 10 defendants has been charged this week after Alton Police Department Detectives closed 16 open cases from a tip received on the Alton Police Department Facebook page.
Of the 16 cases, Detectives were able to recover property from seven of the incidents. Three of the cases that were solved had not even been reported by the victims.
Seven juveniles and three adults were charged as a result of this tip. The adults were charged as listed below:
- Jordan M. Flowers – 22 year old male of Alton, Illinois
- One Count Possession of Stolen Firearm and One Count Possession of Weapon by Felon
- bond $75,000 – Arrested 06/05/2014 – Currently in custody at Madison County Jail
- Keithsaun E.R. Lytle – 18 year old male of Wood River, Illinois
- One Count of Felony Theft
- bond $30,000 - NOT in custody
- Yonzae X. Reed – 18 year old female of Alton, Illinois
- Two Counts of Felony Theft
- bond $50,000 - NOT in custody
Pictured: Keithsaun E.R. Lytle, left, and Jordan M. Flowers, right
The Alton Police encourage anyone with information about a crime to report the information as quickly as possible.
Alton Police Department Chief of Detectives, Lieutenant Scott Golike praised the citizen that came forward by saying, “These kinds of tips often have good results, but this one was particularly productive. This citizen, by taking a couple minutes out of his or her day, gave us information that was instrumental in clearing a large number of car burglaries, thefts and other related cases. The lead provided caused a single burglary investigation to snowball into numerous cases cleared, evidence recovered and multiple suspects arrested. The information the citizen provided was relatively small but the impact, felt throughout several Alton neighborhoods, was big. The APD is always appreciative when citizens get involved.
