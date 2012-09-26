Extreme Deep Field
September 26, 2012 9:03 AM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
NASA has just published the most detailed view of the Universe ever taken. It's called the Extreme Deep Field—or XDF for short. It took ten years of Hubble Space Telescope photographs to make it and it shows some the oldest galaxies ever observed by humans, going 13.2 billion years back in time.
Source: Gizmodo.com