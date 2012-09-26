Extreme Deep Field Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message NASA has just published the most detailed view of the Universe ever taken. It's called the Extreme Deep Field—or XDF for short. It took ten years of Hubble Space Telescope photographs to make it and it shows some the oldest galaxies ever observed by humans, going 13.2 billion years back in time. Source: Gizmodo.com Print Version Submit a News Tip