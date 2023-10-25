MARYVILLE – Intensive Care Unit Nurse, Adam Quitmeyer, RN, of Anderson Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted read:

“I was in the hospital following an ER visit and emergency Pace Maker implanted. Adam was the Nurse on the ICU level at night during my stay. He was just exceptionally kind, constantly checked on me, answered tons of questions, and continuously went above and beyond. I was quite scared considering my heart had such a large issue, but Adam kept checking on me, letting me know he would return, and offering his assistance with every little thing including making sure I was hydrating, checking my hydration levels, getting me food, and preparing me for all of my tests.

"My family was not able to stay at the hospital and thanks to Adam I didn’t feel so lonely and he was so reassuring and kind. I had an issue where my chest was hurting badly and made me very nervous. When I told him about it rather than just addressing it he took the time to explain what was happening and why it was hurting. He explained that the muscle where the Pacemaker was attached was irritated and that the areas around it can become tense and have pain as well. He then got me some pain medication and checked on me multiple times to make sure I was feeling better. I am very thankful that I had Adam on shift during my stay at Anderson Hospital and wished every medical professional was as kind, caring, and thorough as he was.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, said: "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Anderson Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity.

