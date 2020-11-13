SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is proud to announce the launch of the Telegram, a timely, informative e-newsletter to help keep you in the know about agency projects, programs and activities impacting communities across the state.

“The Telegram is a convenient, easy way to get the latest on IDOT delivered directly to your inbox,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Our team is excited to share with you more about the work we do to keep Illinois moving.”

To subscribe to the Telegram, visit the IDOT in Motion page via the IDOT website at www.idot.illinois.gov and sign up for the “General Interest” option. Once subscribed, you will start receiving biweekly email dispatches that include information on:

• IDOT projects and safety improvements.

• Planning and programming efforts across the modes: highways, transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, waterways, aviation and rail.

• Snow-and-ice response during the state’s legendary winters and assistance the department provides during natural disasters.

• Efforts to grow and diversify the IDOT team.

• Profiles on the names and faces who work at IDOT.

• Opportunities to partner with IDOT and potentially other transportation agencies.

As the transportation hub of North America, Illinois is home to the third-largest interstate highway network, the country’s second-largest transit system, the world’s busiest airport and the only state in which all seven Class 1 railroads operate. Beyond construction and maintenance projects, IDOT is committed to improving quality of life for Illinois residents, promoting equity and inclusion as well as diversifying its job sites and workforce to reflect the communities it serves.

