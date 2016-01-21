GRAFTON – Grafton Police Chief Marshall Lewis said nothing was found with trackhoe searching in the canal for missing Heather Bardsley this week.

Heather Bardsley went missing between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Dec. 26. It speculated by the Grafton Police that she might have been swept down the stream that night with waters moving quickly.

“We were able to excavate the last part,” he said. “The family then concentrated on the tunnel looking for additional items.”

Jason Bardsley said additional area was covered in a search on Wednesday in the tunnel, but there were no new items of Heather’s found.

“We got out with the trackhoe and dug up the canal and didn’t find anything, then we drew are attention to the culvert that runs underneath Amoco and dug around that. We dug out all the mud on both sides, and worked five to six hours but we didn’t find anything.”

Lewis said they may bring cadaver dogs in one more time to see if they can find anything.

In all the extensive searches, they have found Heather’s wallet, cash, her boot, gift cards and some other personal items. Jason is determined to find Heather, bring closure to the case and give his sister a proper burial.

Jason Bardsley plans to keep searching for his missing sister and next will go out in the Mississippi River near Grafton to check sandbars and banks near the canal they have been searching and beyond. Eventually, he hopes to use sonar to check close to the bank and along the river.

Sonar equipment allows visibility under water much beyond what the human eye can see. Searches with this type of equipment have been successful in the past.

Jason said the river is down now and it should be easier to search than before.

He said he couldn’t thank the people enough who have donated to help him and the companies who have responded and either paid or helped with equipment. He also said he will continue the search like any other good brother likely would to find his missing sister.

