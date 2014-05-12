The North Alton Godfrey Business Council together with identified Business Council Member

Sponsors are pleased to announce an exciting and diversified array of six musical groups for the

upcoming summer concert series, “Expressions-A Musical Experience.”



These are free concerts, held from 7:00-9:00 PM on the dates specified with all concerts held at

Alton Senior High School Auditorium except for the August 13 concert, which will be held at

Hathaway Hall, Lewis & Clark College, Godfrey, Illinois.



The first concert on Wednesday, May 28 will feature “Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris,” an exciting ensemble playing an array of French and international charts which you will not soon

forget.



The second concert, on June 11 is titled “Fast Friends” and will feature well-known St. Louis and

West Coast Jazz trombonists Wayne Cognilio and Scott Whitfield. This exciting ensemble will play

new, first time released charts for music lovers.



The third concert, “A Tribute To The Rat Pack,” featuring Trumpeter Scott Vignassi and Vocalist

Steve Shininger, backed by the 12-piece “Big Little Big Band,” will perform on July 9 . This is of th

course a Frank Sinatra dedicated evening.



The fourth concert will be held on August 13 and will feature the big band sounds of Sentimental

Journey Dance Band. This talented group of musicians will play Glen Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Glen

Gray and Les Brown charts for the listening audiences. This promises to be a “foot stomping” affair.



The September 10 performance will feature an ensemble from the St. Louis Symphony. This will

be the third year of performance by Symphony musicians. Each has been educational and musically inspiring to listeners. It is part of the Symphony’s outreach program titled “Symphony In Your Neighborhood.”



The last concert to be held on September 24 will feature the ever-popular “Shades of Blue Jazz Big Band,” from Scott Air Force Base. Always alive and always inspiring!

Business Council member sponsors include: Andy’s Auto Body; The Hayner Public Library District;

Liberty Bank; McDonalds Restaurants of Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey and Hamel; Senior Services Plus, Strategic Consulting, Inc.; and Tony’s North of Jerseyville. The series is a community inspired event with an appeal to all age groups. Note the dates on your calendar, come and relax in air-conditioned comfort and hear great music to soothe the mind.

For additional information call 618-779-9735.

