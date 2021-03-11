



ELSAH - A home on Cemetery Road in Elsah became engulfed in flames after a loud explosion shook the Jersey County village on Thursday morning.

The 911 call came around 9:30 a.m. to QEM Fire Protection District. A mutual aid was called and Fieldon and Jerseyville Fire Departments also were visible at the scene.

The fire caused major destruction to the structure, which was to the side of a duplex in Elsah.

Smoke consumed the Elsah sky near the home off Cemetery Road as the different fire agencies battled the difficult blaze.

QEM led the fire battle and was assisted by the other fire departments. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene and had the road cleared for the firefighters.

A neighbor who lived across the street from the home said the structure was vacant at the time of the explosion. She said everyone present at the time in Elsah heard the explosion, which riveted the village. The flames were quickly spotted scorching out of the home after the explosion and the 911 call was dialed.

