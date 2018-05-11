ALTON - The Marquette Explorers won the regional girls soccer championship, 4-1, over Mater Dei Friday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park.

“I think it’s your typical playoff battle,” coach Brian Hoener said. “Two teams just battling it out. Mater Dei played a great game, their girls competed hard and showed up to play.”

The Explorers took the lead in the first half of the game, 1-0, but struggled to hit the back of the net again until the second half.

“We kept on looking for the second goal,” Hoener said. “We had a couple chances in the first half and we weren’t able to get it.”

Marquette not only found the second goal they were looking for, but the third and the fourth to secure the regional championship title, 4-1.

“We made enough plays and that’s what it comes down to when you get into the postseason,” Hoener said. “When we get to this level it’s a matter a few plays here and there that determines who moves on and who goes home. Fortunately, we were able to make those plays today.”

The Explorers will head to Columbia for sectionals.

