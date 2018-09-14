ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took a big win over Metro-East Lutheran Knights in boys soccer Thursday night at Gordon Moore, 9-0.

The Explorers took a large lead in the first half, hitting the back of the net six times, and secured three more goals in the second to seal the win, 9-0.

Stephen Hasse scored three goals for Marquette with Chris Hartrich scoring two with two assists and a goal from Aaron Boulch, Trenton Dietiker, Noah McClintock and Ben Moehn.