Explorers' Scott Vickrey Signs With L&C To Play Baseball, He Is A Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of The Month
ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Scott Vickery has had a strong athletic career over his four years in high school. For area fans, the positive thing is he will continue to play baseball at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
The 6-foot-3 Vickrey is a basketball, soccer and baseball player. He will focus on baseball at Lewis and Clark Community College.
The Marquette senior is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month.
Vickrey said he plans to major in business/sports medicine at L&C.
“I feel Lewis and Clark is a really good fit for me and I liked the members of the baseball team when I visited,” he said.
The baseball player said his most memorable game this season was a 6-3 win over Alton on March 13, 2024.
Scott is the son of Jackie and Corey Vickrey.
