ALTON – The Marquette Catholic High School baseball team showed no signs of letting up Monday afternoon at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The Explorers scored in every inning on the way to a 12-2 win over the Southwestern Piasa Birds.

With the win, Marquette improves to 2-1 on the season, while Southwestern falls to 2-1.

In the first two games of the season, the Piasa Birds scored a combined 33 runs, a 19-0 win over Maryville Christian to get the season going, then a 14-8 win over Litchfield.

That offense went a little cold Monday against the Explorers. Marquette meanwhile looked in mid-season form off the bat.

Marquette had 11 hits on the day to Piasa’s five.

The scoring got started when Charlie Fahnestock was walked by Southwestern starting pitcher Colin Lemarr. Fahnestock stole second, reached third on a wild pitch, and then stole home after another wild throw to the plate.

Deacon White got walked and was brought in by Mykai Taylor’s triple to make it 2-0 after one inning.

The bottom of the second sounded similar. This time Myles Paniagua was walked, stole second, and reached third on a wild pitch. Karson Morrissey put a ball in play that scored Paniagua and ended himself at second. He eventually stole home after another wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Andrew Bober got walked to open things up in the bottom of the third then Shaun Ferguson tripled to score his teammate. Ferguson stole home after a wild pitch to go up 6-0.

Three more runs came in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI triple from Hayden Sherman and an RBI single from Skyler Schuster.

Southwestern got on the board in the top of the fifth. Rocky Darr got on base and stole second. He was moved to third after a Ryan Lowis flyout. Marcus Payne doubled, scoring Darr to make it a 9-1 ballgame.

Southwestern put another run across in the top of the sixth but was canceled out by two more runs from Marquette. The Explorers won it after six innings.

Broc Brown was awarded the win for the Explorers after tossing the first four innings. He struck out seven and only allowed a hit. Jack Spain pitched the final two frames.

LeMarr started on the mound for the Piasa Birds and went three innings. He struck out seven but walked six. Adam Hale threw the rest of the game and struck out four batters.

Will Fahnestock and Shaun Ferguson both finished the game with two hits and two RBIs each.

Marquette will be back in action again on March 21, weather permitting, against Maryville Christian.

Southwestern’s next game will also be on March 21 at Jerseyville. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

