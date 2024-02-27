ALTON - Makaila Irby recently had one of the biggest moments of her life when she signed with Central Methodist University to play volleyball and pursue a chemistry and biology major.

Irby described the Central Methodist campus as “beautiful” and said the team and coaches seemed very intuitive.

She said Central Methodist has "an amazing science program" and also has "great job placement."

Irby is a scholar athlete at Marquette and on the Scholar Bowl team. She is also involved in theater, BCA and Aces.

She said: “Marquette Catholic prepared me thoroughly for college both academically and mentally.”