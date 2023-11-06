Rose BrangenbergALTON - Marquette Catholic High School's girls' volleyball has the luxury of a 5-foot-8 junior setter/right-side hitter Rose Brangenberg returning in 2024.

Rose was a solid all-around player in the 2023 season for the Explorers' girls' volleyball team. Rose is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

She will be one of the Explorers' leaders next season.

"She proved to be an offensive and defensive threat for our team this year, producing strong blocks and aggressive attack from the right side and assists from the setting position," her coach Sue Heinz said.

Rose also adds an aggressive serve to the lineup, and her coach said she is excited to have her return next year.

Again a salute to Rose Brangenberg for her recognition as a Marquette Catholic Female Athlete of the Month.

