ALTON – The Greenfield Tigers visited Gordon Moore Park and the Marquette Explorers Wednesday afternoon. The visitors got off to a fast start.

Two runs in the first inning and three more in the second saw the Tigers take an early 5-0 advantage, but the Explorers didn’t give up in their home opener.

Allie Weiner delivered a solo home run to right field to make it 5-1 after two innings, giving her team some needed momentum.

Greenfield tacked on another run in the third to go ahead 6-1, but Marquette scored four runs in the home half of the inning. Another run in the fourth tied the game up at 6-6.

The Tigers scored a single run in both the fifth and sixth innings, going ahead again at 8-6, but the Explorers blew the game open in the sixth with 11 runs.

Greenfield scored another run in the top of the seventh to cap off the combined 28-run game.

Weiner finished the game with a couple of hits (a home run and a double) that were good for five RBIs. Hailey Noss had two hits and two RBIs. Sofie Lamere and Stella Frost each drove in two runs as well. Lilly De Rocchi and Jayla Dickson also drove in one run each.

In the end, Greenfield’s pitching walked 16 Marquette batters, accounting for some of the runs in the third inning.

Kennedy Eveans battled in the circle and went the distance for seven innings. She finished with seven walks and four Ks. She also had a hit.

The Explorers improved to 1-1 after dropping their season-opener in Granite City 6-3 the day before.

Marquette will be back in action on Friday when it travels to Piasa Southwestern with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

