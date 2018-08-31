ALTON - A fast start for anybody is always ideal.

Within five minutes in the first half, the Marquette Catholic Explorers netted two goals, which catapulted them in front of the Father McGivney Griffins. The Explorers ended up with four first half and goals and added another in the second half to earn a solid 5-0 victory over the Griffins at Gordon Moore Park on Thursday night.

Marquette remains undefeated at 3-0-1.

Scoring early goals is starting to be a habit for the Explorers since they did that in their most recent match against Gibault.

“That’s the second game in a row where we came out and got goals right away,” Marquette head coach Joe Burchett said. “You can’t let down after a big game on anybody. You have to come right back out so I let them know that we were going to come out as hungry as we can and get goals. I think for the most part we controlled the game.”

The Explorers were able to display their dynamic ability to create and score from a variety of options. Chris Hartrich is arguably their most notable playmaker, but Marquette let loose Aaron Boulch, Trenton Dietiker, and Steven Hasse.

“Last year we had a lot of goals from a lot of different boys. Aaron, Trent, Chris, Nick, Steven, and Noah. All those boys should be scoring goals,” Burchett said. “If teams come out just to focus on Chris, the other boys can score goals. I’m happy that they all got a little taste of it.”

Hasse found the back of the net twice, his first two for the season, and assisted another goal for Marquette.

“It feels good finally getting on the scoresheet. [It] took a few games [getting] a couple of assists, but feels good to get on there. Should be a lot more to come hopefully,” Hasse said. “It was a good win. Tim Vance does very well [Father McGivney], and we’ve beaten some good teams, and hopefully, repeat against Althoff.”

In the third minute of the match, Aaron Boulch played in a pass to Chris Hartrich who powered his shot past Griffins goalie Jackson Podshadley. Two minutes later, Hasse collected a cross in the box from Dietiker and perfectly placed the ball into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Connor Noss and Boulch also got in on the scoring action for Marquette with Boulch’s goal coming late in the second half.

