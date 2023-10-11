ALTON - The Explorers’ sophomore Owen Page has continued to improve throughout the season and ranks as one of the Explorers' top cross-country runners.

Page is a multi-sport athlete and will also be a member of the Marquette basketball team later this year, followed by the track and field team.

The Explorers’ sophomore is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month.

On Saturday night, Page ran a strong race at the East Alton Wood River Invite, an evening race, and recorded a time of 20:31.8 for a 5K, a p.r. He had a solid race on Tuesday at Father McGivney Catholic and finished with a time of 20:54.9 for the Gateway Metro Conference Championships.

He had another memorable race on Sept. 20, 2023, at the Alton Cross Country Invite when he recorded a time of 20:49.4.

He said he was shooting for a p.r. again on Tuesday, but he said he thought he ran “a good race.”

Pace said he is also looking forward to basketball season, followed by track and added that he hopes to do longer distances in track and field in the spring.

