ALTON - Senior Meredith Zigrang is concluding her career in a Marquette Catholic girls varsity uniform in style with excellent play throughout the 2023-2024 season, her head coach Whitney Sykes said.

Zigrang is also a softball standout and plays multiple positions from outfield to catcher roles.

Zigrang has provided substantial leadership to a young Explorers girls' basketball team this season, her coach explained. Meredith is a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Senior Meredith Zigrang is a two-guard for us and has earned her way to the starting lineup," Coach Sykes said. "She provides tons of energy on the defensive end and is one of our best rebounders even though she is sometimes the smallest player on the court."

In a recent game against Metro East Lutheran, Meredith converted two fast breaks for scores with her speed and agility. She is always one of the leaders on defense and is constantly at the boards pulling down rebounds for the Explorers even though she is 5-foot-4 because of her leaping ability and ability to position herself close to the basket.

Congratulations again to Meredith on her Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athlete of the Month honor for Marquette.

More like this: