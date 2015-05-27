Marquette’s soccer girls came as close as possible to going to state on Tuesday night at the University Illinois-Springfield IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional matchup against Rochester, but lost 2-1.

The Explorers dug into a 2-0 hole and couldn’t get out, head coach Steve Mitchell said.

“We have a great group of kids,” he said. “After the first 18 minutes of the game, Rochester didn’t score any more goals. They are big and physical. We will go back to the drawing board. We are losing a couple good kids, but we have several coming back, so we will see what happens next year.”

Mitchell’s team finished with a 16-6-3 record. He said each season he plays the best teams he can to get ready for the playoffs and doesn’t worry overall about the record. For Mitchell, the post-season is what is most important.

The Explorers lost to Rochester in a similar matchup in two overtimes last year after being tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation play.

Sophomore Annabelle Copeland had the lone goal for the Explorers this time. Rochester held a 2-0 lead at halftime and Marquette clawed back, but it wasn’t enough to claim a victory.

Mitchell said his team dropped behind in its sectional games and was able to pull back, but Rochester was too good a team to get in a hole.

The Marquette coach said he was exceptionally proud of his girls for their finish and has high hopes for next year once again.

“Anytime you win a regional, sectional, and get to the super-sectional that is something most high schools never see,” he said. “It was a disappointing loss, but the kids will bounce back for next year.”

