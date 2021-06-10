CHARLESTON - Marquette Catholic sophomore girls track and field star Sammy Hentrich just keeps soaring longer and longer each meet. Thursday afternoon, she led the Explorers' IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field efforts with a 14th-place finish with a jump of 4.97 meters or 16-3.5, the longest female long jump in Marquette Catholic girls track and field history.

Hentrich set a personal record and eclipsed Tristan Fraley’s school record of 15-9 with her longest state jump.

“Sammy is pretty incredible,” Marquette Catholic girls track and field coach Tim Turnbeaugh said. “She hasn’t hitch kicked yet and I can’t imagine what she can do when she learns that.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Eight of the girls that beat her were seniors, there was only one other sophomore. She will be something the next couple years.”

Alyssa Williams of Tuscola won the long jump with a leap of 5.57 meters.

Hentrich was close to the top 10 jump by Lydia Cermak of Oregon who went 5.09 meters, then came Brynlee Keeran of Catlin (Salt Fork) 5.07 meters, Elly Jones of Amboy 5.06 meters, and Emersyn Roberts of Fairfield 5.02 meters.

More like this:

Related Video: