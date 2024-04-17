Explorers Emerge With Boys Volleyball Win Over Granite City Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Marquette hosts Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. and JV will follow. The Explorers improve to 4-10 on the season. ALTON - Marquette Catholic Boys Volleyball Coach Mark Ellebracht was proud of his Explorers for a strong effort on Tuesday night at Granite City. The Explorers boys squad emerged with a 2-1 or (25-14, 18-25, 25-23) win over the Warriors. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Pere Marquette, Soul Sanctuary, and More!