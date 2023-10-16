ALTON - Sarah Moehn and Izzy Hough are both rising stars in the Marquette Catholic girls tennis program.

Izzy as of last week had recorded six wins in singles and partners with Moehn in doubles for the Explorers.

The Moehn-Hough combination performed well as freshmen this fall for the Explorers up against some top-notch competition. Both girls should be ready for big things in 2024 for Marquette Catholic.

Moehn and Hough are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes Of The Month for Marquette.

“Izzy Hough is a good young lady and determined on the tennis courts,” head girls tennis coach Kathy Claywell said. “She always has some of the longest matches of the season and always plays her opposition to three sets with tie-breakers.”

Moehn also has equal potential, her coach said, for a strong future.

“Sarah and Izzy are a good tennis team and have actually grown together so much,” Claywell said. “Sarah and Izzy never give up. What I like about both, is they are tenacious tennis players.”

Again, congratulations to Hough and Moehn for their Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month recognition.

The duo's skill supports another girls' tennis player who has also been recognized as an Athlete of the Month.

